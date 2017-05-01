Brett Foundation issues urgent appeal after homeless person's tent is set on fire

An urgent appeal has been launched by the Brett Foundation after a homeless man had his tent set on fire, according to the group.

A member of its staff posted on social media earlier tonight: "One of our homeless has had his tent set on fire today and has lost everything.

"We can replace most of the items now but we are out of tents.

"Does anyone have one we can please have tonight so he can be dry and sheltered. Thank you."

Contact the Brett Foundation on Facebook by visiting https://www.facebook.com/TheBrettFoundation