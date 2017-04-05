Firefighters on the scene at town centre blaze

A fire has broken out between Ladbrokes in Queen Street and Grove Road car park.
Police are currently on the scene and the fire crew have just arrived on the scene.
Firefighters were called at 3.42pm and crews from Maidenhead and Slough are on the scene.
Royal Berkshire said they received 24 999 calls.
Updates to follow.
A fire has broken out at the back of Ladbrokes on Queen Street. Police are on the scene. @MaidenheadAds pic.twitter.com/Uu5LNwGw1N— Stephen Delahunty (@StephenD_BM) 5 April 2017
