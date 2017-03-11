Bourne End man charged following incident in High Wycombe

A 26-year old man from Bourne End has been charged in connection with an incident in High Wycombe, following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.

Anthony Crawford, of Goddington Road, Bourne End, has been charged with one count of threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place, one count of assault by beating, and one count of criminal damage.

The charge is in connection with an incident that happened on Tuesday, February 28, at around 7pm, when a man was assaulted outside the Co-operative shop in Plomer Green Lane, Downley.

Crawford was charged on Wednesday, March 8, and is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 22.