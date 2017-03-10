Body of missing Maidenhead ex-pat found in Spain

A 63-year-old ex pat from Maidenhead has been found dead in Spain.

On Wednesday, The Advertiser reported Ian Thompson had been missing from his home in Estepona, Spain, since Friday morning and the family had launched an appeal to help find him.

A Facebook group called ‘Missing Ian Thompson Please Share’ was set up by his family.

Today, his son Robert Thompson posted on the group to say his father had passed away, and his body was found at 2pm Spanish time yesterday (Thursday).

The family thanked everybody who had spread the word about his disappearance.