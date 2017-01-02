SECTION INDEX

Safety advice for chimneys repeated following fire

James Harrison

Elderly man rescued from flat fire in Slough

Firefighters had to be called to a chimney fire last night.

A crew from Maidenhead was sent to a house in Coronation Road, Littlewick Green, and spent about an hour bringing the blaze under control after being alerted at about 6pm.

Firefighter Bethanne Rea advised that homeowners should make sure they have their chimneys cleaned and serviced on a regular basis.

