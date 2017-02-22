Kairos Care Training and Recruitment Ltd

80% of our profits go back into the community
The latest news, sport, entertainment, jobs, motors and property from the Maidenhead Advertiser, covering East Berkshire and South Bucks.
Have we taken a picture of you? Click here
SEARCH
featured businesses:
Locality
Burnham
County
GB
Telephone Number
01628 617543
46-48 High St, Burnham, Slough SL1 7JP, UK
Reviews
Leave your reviews
Share your opinions on
Characters left: 1500
Search a local business
© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved
Reviews