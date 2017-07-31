Girls encouraged to sign up for FC Holyport sessions

The sun came out in the latest training session for FC Holyport’s girls as they continue to gear up to a possible league entry next year.

The club hopes that more will come along to take advantage of their practice days this summer and follow in the steps of the England women’s team, the Lionesses.

FC Holyport is running five events over the summer, and with 23 girls having attended the second session, the club’s treasurer Nick Ahluwalia hoped more would join in.

He said: “It is just about getting them out and playing sport.

“They could go to netball, they could go to rounders, but they choose to go to football.

“I think the major pull at the moment is the Lionesses.”

The girls, aged between eight and 12, do not play competitive games but have been working on improving their ability ahead of the possible entry into a league in the new year.

They play at Braywick Sport Centre between 9.30am - 11am.

Visit www.pitchero.com/clubs/fcholyport for more information.