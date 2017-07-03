In pictures: Young footballers battle it out at annual six-a-side tournament

A festival of football was on show at Braywick Park as Maidenhead Boys & Girls FC hosted its annual six-a-side tournament.

The two-day competition started on Saturday and saw teams from across the Royal Borough and beyond battle it out for glory in scorching conditions.

The event has now been running for 33 years and is one of the club’s biggest fundraisers of the season.

Footballers from under 7s right up to under 18s took part with eight age groups represented in the girls section.

Former Maidenhead United player Steve Croxford, who coaches Maidenhead Boys & Girls’ under 9s and under 10s, told the Advertiser: “I haven't been involved in girls’ football before and it’s been great to see how they’ve developed as players.

“The standard of football has been excellent and this is a great way of getting more people involved.”

Maidenhead United and the Shanly Foundation supported this year’s competition.

Sarah Shea, vice chairwoman of Maidenhead Boys & Girls FC, added: “It’s a very important event from the football perspective because it gives all our players the chance to play.”