New Thames Hospice site at Bray Lake recommended for approval despite opposition

A new hospice on land near Bray Lake is recommended to be permitted by councillors, despite opposition from residents.

An application from Thames Hospice for a purpose built 28-bed hospice will go in front of councillors at a borough-wide development management panel on Tuesday.

The hospice is currently based in Hatch Lane, Windsor.

In May, a petition was started calling on the Royal Borough to protect the greenbelt site from development which has now been signed by nearly 200 people.

The petition, started by Windsor Road resident Anu Chawla, states: “Bray Lake is a landmark and public amenity enjoyed by the public.”

It followed a meeting of Bray Parish Council when councillors voted to recommend the application for refusal for reasons including an increase in traffic on Windsor Road and the development’s scale on greenbelt land.

Planning officers recommend the application is approved with a series of conditions.

The conditions include a legal agreement to secure a travel plan and ensuring public access to a lakeside footpath.