Annual Royal Swan Upping returns to the borough

The Royal Swan Upping will be taking place along the River Thames next month.

The event will see Royal Swan Uppers, who wear the scarlet uniform of the Queen, travel in traditional rowing boats and assess the health of young swans.

They will check the cygnets for injuries and collect data on how many mute swans are living in the area.

Boats will leave Sunbury Lock at 9am on Monday, July 17, before arriving at Romney Lock in Windsor at 5.30pm later that day.

The following day the conservators will set off from Eton Bridge at 8.45am before stopping off at Boveney Lock, Boulters Lock, Cookham Bridge and Marlow Lock.

School children will have the chance to meet the Swan Uppers along the route and ask questions about their conservation work.

The boats plan to stop off at Sonning Bridge at 6pm on Wednesday, July 19, before finishing their journey at Abingdon Bridge on Friday, July 21.

Visit www.royalswan.co.uk for details.