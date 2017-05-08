In pictures: Vintage Jaguars line The Long Walk

A proud Jaguar owner beamed 'live for the day' as he joined a procession of Jaguar enthusiasts as they drove around Windsor on Saturday.

Paul Wheaton, from Ascot, in a blue convertible Jaguar XK series joined 250 other members of the Jaguar Enthusiasts Club (JEC) as they drove down the Long Walk and into the grounds of Windsor Castle watched by thousands lining the route as part of The Royal Windsor Jaguar Festival.

The 77-year-old said: "I've been a member of the club for seven years, but three years ago I was diagnosed with cancer.

"I spoke to my wife about a new car and she said to 'go for it'.

"On the side you might notice it says in Latin 'carpe diem', live for the day.

"And that's what I do, as a cancer survivor I intend to make the most of it."

In addition, 1,200 Jaguar cars were parked along the Long Walk.

The Jaguar Festival was being held in aid of The Prince Philip Trust Fund (PPTF), with some of the money raised also going to Rotary International.

Chris Aitken, trustee and secretary of PPTF, described how the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, the CEO of Jaguar Landrover Ralf Speth, and Peter Purdum, chairman of the JEC, planted a tree each in Windsor Great Park as is the custom with this event, started by the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

It is the sixth such event the PPTF has organised and cars taking part included models from the 1920s right up to the present day.

Chris added: "It's gone extremely well.

"We're expecting to raise £50,000 plus."