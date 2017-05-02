Legoland makes donation to Alexander Devine charity

Star Wars characters handed over £15,000 to Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service on behalf of Legoland on Saturday.

Fiona Devine, the charity’s founder and CEO, and Simon Lane, the divisional director of Legoland Windsor Resort, joined Darth Vader and a group of stormtroopers who appeared as part of the amusement park’s bank holiday Star Wars Days weekend.

“We value the relationship we have with Legoland and together we are making magical moments for our extraordinary children,” Fiona said.

Construction of Alexander Devine’s £6.8m hospice in Snowball Hill, Maidenhead, is approaching completion and is set to be finished in the summer.

Legoland is also creating a sensory garden for the facility through its children’s charity, Merlin’s Magic Wand.