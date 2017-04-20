Three charged in connection with Legoland car park assault

Police have arrested and charged three Maidenhead men after a man was assaulted in Legoland Windsor’s car park.

The alleged attack took place shortly after 4.30pm on Thursday, April 13.

Waqar Malik, 37, of Wellhouse Road, Manazir Hussain, 51, of Laggan Square, and Summandar Khan, 57, of Australia Avenue, all in Maidenhead, were each charged with one count of assault by beating and one count of using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear.

The trio have been bailed and will appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on May 16.