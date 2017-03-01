Cardinal Clinic in Oakley Green celebrates good CQC rating

A private mental health clinic in Oakley Green is ‘delighted’ with an overall ‘good’ rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors rated Cardinal Clinic in Oakley Green Road good the five areas of being safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Director of the clinic Christine Harrington said the team from the CQC spoke to patients and staff to come to their decision.

“We are delighted all the hard work and dedication of our staff has been recognised and acknowledged,” she added.

The report says that comments from 15 patients and three relatives were 'very positive and highly complimentary' about care at the clinic.

And a quote from a patient praised the 'kind and genuine' staff.

Medical director Dr Jane Perera echoed Christine's sentiment. She said: "We strive to deliver the best treatment and outcomes for our patients and sometimes this can be challenging.

“However, the findings of the CQC have reinforced to us that we are delivering in all five domains and will continue to provide excellent care to all our patients and their families.”

Inspectors noted two areas for improvement, which were to consider putting locks on bedroom doors and holding stock emergency medication for drug and alcohol detoxification.