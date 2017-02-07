Cannabis farm discovered in grounds of Legoland Windsor

Police have arrested two men after a secret cannabis farm was uncovered on land owned by Legoland.

The resort’s workers discovered an abandoned cottage filled with cannabis while they were carrying out routine checks yesterday (Monday).

The cottage, which is outside the theme park’s boundary, contained both cannabis and equipment used to grow the class B drug.

A 40-year-old man from Windsor and a 34-year-old man from Burnham have been arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "Thames Valley Police officers were called at about 11.15am yesterday following reports that cannabis had been found at a property in the grounds of Legoland in Windsor.

"The property is located outside of the park resort but on land owned by Legoland.

"Officers are currently at the site where cannabis plants and equipment used in the production of cannabis has been located.”

Legoland bosses say the derelict cottage is inaccessible to the public and appears to have been accessed via the Crown Estate.

A spokeswoman for the resort added: “Following routine checks, we can confirm that illegal substances were found in a derelict cottage outside of the Legoland park boundary.

“We have notified Thames Valley Police and we will continue to support their ongoing investigation.”

The men have been bailed until February 28.