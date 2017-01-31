Windsor commuters advised 'to work from home' during planned London Waterloo closure

South West Trains has urged Windsor commuters to consider working from home while London Waterloo undergoes a multi-million pound upgrade in August.

Platforms one to nine will be closed at the UK’s busiest station from August 5 to August 28 to allow work to begin on extending platforms for longer trains on suburban routes.

The work, which is part of the £800 million Waterloo & South West upgrade, aims to provide 30 per cent more space for passengers.

Commuters arriving into London from Windsor and Eton Riverside station between 8am and 9am have been told to expect busier trains than normal as well as those leaving the capital between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

South West Trains has also advised passengers to avoid the travel disruption by working from home or taking a holiday during the planned works.

Becky Lumlock, route managing of Network Rail, said: “Right now we’re in the midst of the largest upgrade at Waterloo for decades and this is a significant part of Network Rail’s national railway upgrade plan.

“Currently the vast majority of our engineering work is happening behind the scenes. However, during August we have a number of critical pieces of the programme to complete which will mean we need to close some platforms, while also keeping hundreds of thousands of passengers moving.”

Christian Roth, managing director at South West Trains, said: “I would urge passengers, whether they are regular commuters or infrequent travellers, to look at the information available and consider their journeys during this time.”

Visit www.southwesttrains.co.uk/wswupgrade to plan your journey during the upgrade.