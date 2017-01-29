Pets Corner: Moggy and Autumn at the RSPCA

We have several gorgeous felines in the RSPCA cattery at the moment, like Moggy.
Beautiful tortoiseshell Moggy is a kind and laid-back lady, whose favourite pastime is cuddling up in her comfy bed watching the world go by.
She is around eight years old and would prefer to be the only cat in the household.
Moggy has come to us through no fault of her own and would really love to find her forever home soon, so that she can get all the love and fuss she deserves.
Visit www.rspcahillingdonclinic.org.uk to view all of our animals and download an adoption application form.
Autumn the white kitten was found in October looking very sorry for herself.
An initial veterinary examination revealed that she was deaf – an issue that is not uncommon among white cats. Unable to hear anything, and having been abandoned, it is unlikely that she would have survived.
After a few weeks of TLC in our cattery, Autumn has a new forever home.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
The body of a woman in her 50s has been recovered from the River Thames at Boulter’s Lock in Lower Cookham Road.
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for Windsor and Maidenhead, Slough and Wokingham, warning that rain moving eastwards across the south of the country may turn to snow in some places.