Pets Corner: Moggy and Autumn at the RSPCA

We have several gorgeous felines in the RSPCA cattery at the moment, like Moggy.

Beautiful tortoiseshell Moggy is a kind and laid-back lady, whose favourite pastime is cuddling up in her comfy bed watching the world go by.

She is around eight years old and would prefer to be the only cat in the household.

Moggy has come to us through no fault of her own and would really love to find her forever home soon, so that she can get all the love and fuss she deserves.

Visit www.rspcahillingdonclinic.org.uk to view all of our animals and download an adoption application form.

Autumn the white kitten was found in October looking very sorry for herself.

An initial veterinary examination revealed that she was deaf – an issue that is not uncommon among white cats. Unable to hear anything, and having been abandoned, it is unlikely that she would have survived.

After a few weeks of TLC in our cattery, Autumn has a new forever home.