Council to crackdown on overcharging taxis in Windsor and Maidenhead

Reporter:

Grace Witherden

The council will be cracking down on taxis which take customers off the meter and overcharge in the Royal Borough.

The subject was brought up at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, December 15.

Cllr Phillip Bicknell, cabinet member for highways and transport, said the council would be carrying out spot-checks on taxis during the Christmas period to ensure they were charging people the right amount.

If you are overcharged by a taxi, report it at licensing@rbwm.gov.uk.

