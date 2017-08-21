Families enjoy Twyford Village Fete

Circus skills and traditional races were on offer at Twyford’s annual village fete.

Families and friends from the village and further afield gathered at Stanlake Meadow for the event on Saturday.

There was a range of stalls and entertainment including a motorcycle display. A Punch and Judy show joined the line-up of children’s entertainment alongside circus skills and bouncy castles.

All ages could get involved with traditional egg and spoon and sack races.

The Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Lenton, attended and stopped by at the Twyford Allotments Tenants Association stall to buy some rhubarb.

Parish councillor Teresa Ramsden said: “It is an excellent way of getting the local residents and people from the surrounding area together.

“It went very well indeed.”

It was the third year the village’s parish council has run the event.