Twyford woman set to take on Thames Path Challenge in memory of father

A computer sales associate from Twyford is attempting the Thames Path Challenge in memory of her father.

Claire Scull is raising money for the British Lung Foundation after her father, Leslie, died of lung disease 16 years ago at the age of 52.

She said: “I wanted to raise awareness around healthy lungs, which is also important to me because I’ve got asthma.”

The 100km route heads upstream from Putney Bridge past Hampton Court to Runnymede at 50km, then on all the way to Henley.

Six years ago Claire ran the London Marathon, also in memory of her father, which she says they would have ran together had he been alive.

Claire will walk the path on September 9 and 10, and was halfway through a 22-mile training walk when she spoke to the Advertiser.

The 39-year-old said: “I don't think I’ve had one training session yet that hasn't rained.

“But I really love walking and the Thames

“Its a free activity and it’s so beautiful, it seems like one of those things you should do.”

Claire said she chose the British Lung Foundation because it does so much research and she also relies on its help and advice.

She added: “Walking has always been my ‘go to’ at times of stress.

“I’m aiming to complete the path over 12 hours each day

“While the marathon was intense, I’ll be walking for 12 hours non-stop, which is hard mentally”, added Claire.

Katie Lyall, community fundraising manager for the British Lung Foundation, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Claire for her fantastic support in taking on this challenge.

“It’s thanks to the amazing fundraising efforts of people like her that we are able to continue our vital work, researching new treatments and supporting people living with lung disease across the UK.”

You can donate to Claire’s page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/claire-scull1