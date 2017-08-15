Twyford Snooker Club appeals for help with ongoing repairs

A snooker club in Wargarve Road in Twyford is looking for help with repairs inside after structural work was finished last month.

The building that Twyford Snooker Club calls home is 164 years old and was originally given to the men of the village in 1919 by the then vicar as a place of relaxation after they returned home from the First World War.

A memorial to those who died still hangs on the wall of the club.

An appeal was made in 2014 to raise £56,000 for repairs, including a new roof.

Honorary secretary Malcolm George said: “While the improved exterior is a cause for celebration, the interior is still in need of a lot of work to bring it up to an appropriate standard.

“A new insulated ceiling is required, the walls need replastering, the toilets replacing and flooring and heating work undertaken.”

Malcolm said he would love to hear from anyone with some spare time and plastering or other building skills who would be willing to help.

Snooker memberships are still available for men and women.

Contact the club on twvfordsnookerhall@gpail.com or 07989 893987 for a taster session.

Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/cp96jc