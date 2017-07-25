Splat the teacher is a hit at Charvil Piggott fundraiser

The chance to throw wet sponges at a school's headteacher helped raise more than £1,000 at summer barbecue in Park Lane.

The annual summer fundraising event at Charvil Piggot Primary School also offered families and children to play a variety of games and activities including hook-a-duck, toy tombola, beat the goalie, lego building and seed bomb making.

The children also enjoyed a visit from Charvil Tennis club and a barbeque.

The event on Saturday, July 15 was organised by the Charvil Piggott School Association (CPSA).

CPSA chair, Holly Linham said: "Despite the rain the families at the school still came along.

"In fact many children said it made the bouncy castle slide even more slippery and fun.

"A real highlight was splat the teacher.

"Year three teacher Mr M Hamilton and headteacher, Mr D Gray, were great sports while the children threw wet sponges at them.

"Mr Hamilton even coached some of the boys to help them throw more accurately."