Hurst Cricket Club hosts first Women's Softball Festival

On the day England's female cricketers lifted the ICC World Cup, the organiser of Hurst Cricket Club's first Women's Softball Festival said he hoped more women could be inspired to take up the sport.

Merv Boniface has been a member at the club for more than 40 years.

Speaking at the festival yesterday (Sunday), he said: "The ECB really wants to increase participation at all levels, and we want the club to have a more prominent role in the community so getting more women involved is really important.

"And with the world cup final on today, hopefully people can take inspiration from that."

Alongside the tournament there was a barbecue and a bouncy castle for the children as friends and relatives shouted encouragement from the sidelines.

Ann-Marie Scott, originally from South Africa has lived in the village for about 12 years.

The 47-year-old had just finished playing in a match.

She said: It's the third festival I've been a part of.

"We've just been having so much fun, I've been playing with my daughter and my son is here.

"The whole family can get involved."