Tyre park opened at Crazies Hill primary school

A primary school in Crazies Hill is offering its pupils a chance to monkey around after it opened a new tyre park on Tuesday.

The park at Crazies Hill CE Primary School was built with money from the Lottery Fund and is described as a welcome addition to the garden area that will allow the school to encourage the pupils’ physical development.

Headteacher Philippa Chan said: “The foundation children at Crazies Hill love their new tyre park. Developing the outdoor environment was a focus for school development as the waterlogged garden was out of action for much of the year.

“The addition of the tyre park has resulted in the school being able to cater for the physical development of the children all year around.

“As well as jumping and climbing the specially designed track has strengthened the children’s skills in using the scooters, trikes and bikes.”