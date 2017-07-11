Man exposes himself and touches woman inappropriately in front of her child

Police are looking to identify a man who exposed himself to a woman in Charvil before touching her inappropriately in front of her child.

Officers were called to the Charvil Lake in Old Bath Road at 4.12pm on Wednesday.

A woman in her thirties was approached by a man, who made a suggestive comment and exposed himself, before touching her inappropriately over her clothing.

The woman then threatened to call the police and the man left the scene in the direction of Landsend Lane.

The victim, who was with her baby at the time, was not injured.

The offender is described as a white man in his late twenties or thirties, slim, around 6ft 3ins, wearing a blue t-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and trainers.

It is believed he spoke with an Eastern European accent.

A spokeswoman for TVP said: "Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or recognises the description of the offender.

"If you have any information, please call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting incident reference 43170197473."