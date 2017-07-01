Hobbyhorse Showjumping Championships among attractions at Hurst Show

Crowds gathered at the village show over the weekend to enjoy attractions including the Hobbyhorse Showjumping Championships.

The show was opened in an icy style by John Lawrence of Woodley, who played the Snow Queen in Hurst’s panto in January, while the dog show had its most successful year with 177 entries.

Elsewhere, regulars at The Wheelwright’s Arms, Hurst, proved their muscle by beating The Castle Inn, Hurst, to the pubs’ tug of war cup and around 30 cars took part in the classic cars display each day.

Show chairman Sue Payne said: “More than 51 young people took part [in the hobbyhorse championships], we were amazed at the turn out.

“The show was busy all weekend and there was a big sense of community and family fun. Last year we supported 24 charities and other good causes including St Nicholas Primary School.”