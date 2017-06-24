Sat, 24
Pupils pay visit to care home for open day

To celebrate Care Home Open Day, residents and staff at The Mount in School Hill, Wargrave, welcomed children from the Robert Piggott Junior School on Friday, June 16.

The youngsters, who go to school just across the road from the home, helped decorate cakes which had been baked by the residents.

The aim of the day, which is a national event, is to help care homes connect and build relationships with their communities.

The theme at The Mount was royalty and staff and residents donned tiaras, crowns and bowler hats for the festivities.

Manager Emma Fielder said: “All who came enjoyed a fish and chips lunch outside in the beautiful sunshine and there was lots of singing and dancing to all kinds of music throughout the day.”

