Village yarn bombed as part of Wargrave Festival

Several areas of the village have been yarn bombed as part of this year's Wargrave Festival.

The festival was first held in Wargrave in the summer of 1975 and has been held every other year since.

Over the course of the festival, which began on June 7 and finishes on Sunday, some 21 different village societies, plus the central festival committee, will have organised 47 separate events.

Wargrave knitting group's coordinator, Cynthia Coombes said: "It's the third time we've contributed to the festival, we had new bits each time depending on the theme.

"That's why there are lots of aliens this year."

One of the group's pieces that was covering a phone box was stolen on Saturday night, only to be found on a bench on Sunday after an appeal on social media.

Visit www.wargravefestival.org.uk for more information.