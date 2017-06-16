DrugFAM founder named on Queen's Birthday Honours list.

The founder of a charity that helps friends and families cope with a loved one's addiction to drugs or alcohol is to be awarded an MBE as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Elizabeth Burton-Phillips founded DrugFAM in 2006 following the tragic death of her son through drug addiction.

The charity provides a lifeline of safe, caring and professional support to families, friends and carers who are struggling to cope with a loved one’s addiction to drugs or alcohol.

The 66-year-old from Twyford has become an advocate against drug misuse and regularly speaks at events and conferences on this theme.

Her book, 'Mum, can you lend me twenty quid?', describes the story of her twin sons' drug addiction, apparent rehabilitation and then the tragic death of one of them through the hand of addiction.

The story has now been read by over 65,000 people in the UK and translated into five languages.

Her nomination pays tribute to her strength of character and cites 'her courage in speaking out is moving and her ability in turn to move others is impressive' and that 'her commitment to helping other families avoid the tragedy that touched her family is inspirational'.