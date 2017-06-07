Piggott School pupils question Maidenhead election candidates

Ahead of voting booths opening up and down the country tomorrow (Thurday) pupils at a school in Wargave were given a chance to put their questions to some of the main party candidates on Tuesday.

The Piggott School in Twyford Road saw Green candidate Derek Wall, Tony Hill of the Liberal Democrats and Labour’s Pat McDonald take questions from the pupils while Royal Borough council leader, Simon Dudley (Con, Maidenhead Riverside) stood in for the Prime Minister.

Year 12 pupils and two year 10 groups took part in the hustings which was chaired by the school's head girl, Eleanor Eavery, 17, and head boy Alfie Thain, 17.

Unsurprisingly students focused on the issues of lowering the voting age to 16 or 17 and university tuition fees.

Emily Williams, partnership and community administrator said: “The students loved it.”