In pictures: Twyford Summer Fair and Donkey Derby 2017

Thousands of people enjoyed a fun day out at the annual Twyford Summer Fair and Donkey Derby yesterday (Sunday).

The 23rd annual event at King George's Field in Loddon Hall Road featured a range of entertainment including donkey races, a dog agility demonstration and music by the Maidenhead Concert Band.

Revelers at the event, organised by 1st Twyford Scouts, also enjoyed a range of stalls and fairground attractions.

Scout leader Tom Toy said: "We're very pleased.

"We always seem to get more people each time."

Traditionally the fair features a flypast by a Second World War Spitfire and Hurricane fighter plane.

Sadly, severe weather conditions near the south coast meant the planes were unable to come to Twyford.

However a 1940s Super Cub plane from White Waltham Airfield flew over the field at the end of the day and dropped a payload of crisp packets for youngsters.

"It did it very well, he dropped them all in the field, it's quite difficult to do," said Tom.

"It's always a popular part even thought it was at the end of the afternoon."