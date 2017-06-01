Thu, 01
Fri, 02
Sat, 03
SECTION INDEX

Road closures scheduled in Wargrave and Hurst for weekend works

Will Taylor

Reporter:

Will Taylor

0

Sections of four roads across Wargrave and Hurst will shut on Saturday as Wokingham Borough Council treats their surfaces.

In Wargrave, the entire length of Dark Lane will close, and the stretch of Blakes Road from the junction with Crazies Hill to the junction with Victoria Road will shut.

Poplar Lane and part of West End Lane, in Hurst, will be closed.

The council will be surface dressing the roads, which involves treating them with aggregate chippings and bitumen emulsion, according to the borough's website.

The works are scheduled to last for a day but larger sites may require more time to be completed.

Visit www.wokingham.gov.uk for more information.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved