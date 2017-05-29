New playground opened at Sonning Primary School

A new playground at a primary school in Sonning will allow pupils to swing, slide and climb away their break times after it was officially opened on Friday, May 19.

The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) at Sonning CE Primary School in Liguge Way has spent the past 18 months fundraising, with £45,278 raised to build the brand new adventure playground for its 210 pupils.

About half of the funds raised were invested in improving the groundworks to stop flooding on the new site for the playground, which took about two weeks to complete.

“Thanks to the hard work of the PTA and the generosity of the parents and Sonning community, we have been able to provide the children with an exceptional adventure playground,” said Luke Henderson, head teacher.

“I am so proud of what we’ve all achieved,” added Ann Daniels-Smith, PTA chairman.