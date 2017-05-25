Thousands of homes left without power after Twyford substation fire

A fire at a electricity substation in Twyford caused the temporary loss of power to thousands of homes this afternoon.

Crews from Wokingham Road and Wokingham fire stations were called to Broad Hinton at 12.06pm.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the substation and broke into the building while one firefighter in breathing apparatus tackled the fire using a CO2 extinguisher.

Crews were there for about an hour.

Watch manager Adam Rushworth, from Wokingham Road Fire Station, was the Incident Commander.

He said: “Residents had heard a bang and that will have been when an issue with the cabling starting the fire.

“We were first there and the Wokingham crew arrived a couple of minutes after us.

“Smoke was coming from the vents on the building so we broke in through the door and put the fire out with the CO2 extinguisher from the door.

“The electricity company was on the scene quickly and we waited while they worked to isolate the electricity supply so that, once it was safe to go in, we could make sure the fire was fully out.”

A spokesman at Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), said: “We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and their patience while our engineers worked hard to safely restore their supplies.”

A total of 2,577 homes were left without power and 620 are still waiting for it to be restored at the time of writing.