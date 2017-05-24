Hare Hatch Sheeplands owner and traders appear at Reading Crown Court

The owner of Hare Hatch Sheeplands garden centre and a number of traders who have run shops at the site appeared in court yesterday (Tuesday).

The London Road business has been embroiled in a planning dispute with Wokingham Borough Council, which had taken out an enforcement notice against what it has described as ‘unauthorised developments’.

Now, the council has taken Rob Scott, the owner, and a group of traders based at the site to court.

Rob Scott and Yvonne Scott pleaded not guilty to one count of being in breach of an enforcement notice at Reading Crown Court.

Garden Trends Limited, Alistair Mills, trading as Petstop, Paul Wheston, trading as Fish Glorious Fish, Nigel Timms, trading as Bell Antiques, and Martin Sando, trading as Granite Transformation, pleaded not guilty as a group to one count of being in breach of an enforcement notice.

Gordon Parry, of Garden Trends Limited, pleaded not guilty to one count of being an officer of a company in breach of an enforcement notice.

Derek Chamberlain, of Quality Garden Buildings, pleaded not guilty to being in breach of an enforcement notice.

Paul Woodhead, of Deep End Pools, pleaded not guilty to being an officer of a company in breach of an enforcement notice.

A trial is scheduled to go ahead in March 2018.

Previously, a High Court judgement in February over some uses of the site, which included an antique shop, hot tub sales, and garden building sales, meant some traders would need to leave the site in May.

Granite Transformations, Bell Antiques, Quality Garden Buildings and Petstop have left the site, a spokesman for Sheeplands said, and an overflow car park has been levelled and seeded with grass.

Garden Trends was served with notice to leave but had requested more time.