Blue Peter star heads to Crazies Hill fun day

A guest visit from Blue Peter star Barney Harwood helped parents and pupils enjoy a school fun day yesterday (Sunday).

He was showing crafts to the children at Crazies Hill CE Primary School.

The day featured fun games and activities for children currently learning there, and for those set to start in the new academic year.

It was designed to help raise cash for an outdoor learning space, which would consist of a wooden structure that would be able to hold a class.

The school hoped the day would help contribute funds to the £25,000 it needs for the space.

Headteacher Philippa Chan, 47, who started last September, said: “We’ve invited some of our new parents.

“It’s a way for them to get to see the school, to welcome some of our other community members.

“It’s not just our parents and some of our old members of staff have come back.”

More fundraising events are planned throughout the year.