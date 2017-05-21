Pupils' winning designs picked for Hurst Village Show programme

Two young artists at a primary school in the village have been picked to have their designs on the front cover of the programme for the Hurst Village Show.

Pupils at St Nicholas Primary School in School Road took part in the competition to design the cover before two winning design were picked.

Ariane Boakes, five, and Darcy Hodgkins, nine, will each see their design feature on half the total number of programmes.

Hurst Show chairman Sue Payne said: “The children really captured the fun and colour of the show in which the school plays a great part.

“The pupils will sing with the school choir and also do some maypole dancing while the parents will help run stalls, the barbecue and the bar.”

The Hurst Show takes place on June 24 and 25 and will include craft, food and plants sales, a dog show, classic cars and motorbikes, pony rides, a bouncy castle and a giant tug of war.