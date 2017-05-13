Gifted young pianist invited to record at Abbey Road

A talented young pianist who performed at last year's Twyford's Got Talent recently went on to record at the world famous Abbey Road studios.

Yuri Madhoo from Springfield Park was at the studio for about an hour and played Einaudi’s Nuvole Bianche in Studio Two on the specially tuned Steinway Model D Grand Piano that has been played by some of the world’s greatest pianists and recording artists and is a particular favourite of Sir Paul McCartney.

The 11-year-old admitted: "I didn't know too much about the studios at first, it was a bit overwhelming really, but I'd like to go back again sometime."

Yuri's mother, Asya, said: "The trip to Abbey Studios was an absolutely amazing experience for both Yuri and myself, it almost felt like it was just a dream.

"Listening to my son playing on the famous grand piano in the massive Studio Two was a moment that we will both remember and treasure for the rest of our lives."

He was invited to play by business owner, Phil Strachan of Strangebrew, who arranged the trip through London-based composer and friend Alina Kozlovskaja.

With Twyfest fast approaching there is still time enter Twyfest's Got Talent, one of several events on over the 10-day festival.

The festival opens on Friday, May 26, with a Bravarian beer night. Visit www.twyfest.co.uk for more details.