Homeowner's 'amazing gift' for young people's charity

A well wisher has gifted her house at just two thirds of its value to a charity that works with young people.

Just Around the Corner, in Forest Road, Hurst, helps young people who have been through difficult times make positive choices. It has long wanted to set up a house where people aged 18-25 could be supported while they learn how to be independent.

Yvonne Milligan, co-founder of the charity, said: “A very generous person who has supported us for years offered us her house in Woodley at two thirds of its value to help with our work.

“When she offered it she didn’t know we wanted a house.

"It is an amazing gift and a big sacrifice for anyone to make and she would like to remain anonymous.

“We have already received some donations but still need to raise about £150,000 to pay for the house so we can start our Journey to Independence project.

The charity's aim is to have two or three young women living at the house with expert support, including someone there overnight.

“At the house they will learn any life skills they need to live independently, like budgeting, cooking, washing and cleaning."

Yvonne added: "We hope many can then go on to, say, share a house or a flat with a friend.”