Mon, 01
Tue, 02
Wed, 03
SECTION INDEX

Holocaust survivor pays visit to Blue Coat School

Grace Witherden

Reporter:

Grace Witherden

0

A school in Sonning had a visit from a Holocaust survivor on Friday.

Janine Webber was a guest speaker for Reading Blue Coat School’s sixth-form students in a visit organised by the Holocaust Educational Trust.

The trust also organised a visit by a group of the school’s sixth-form history students to visit the former concentration camp at Auschwitz in Poland last term.

Janine’s talk was followed by a question-and-answer session.

Sixth-former Isaac Doel said: “The Holocaust is something many students, including myself, have a fairly basic understanding of but lack any in-depth knowledge, so Janine’s account was incredibly valuable to all the sixth form.

“Her vivid recreation of her harrowing experiences moved everyone as she told her story.”

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved