Holocaust survivor pays visit to Blue Coat School

Janine Webber with Rohan Bansal, Arjun Atwal, Alex Wood, and Adam Willis-Bradshaw.
A school in Sonning had a visit from a Holocaust survivor on Friday.
Janine Webber was a guest speaker for Reading Blue Coat School’s sixth-form students in a visit organised by the Holocaust Educational Trust.
The trust also organised a visit by a group of the school’s sixth-form history students to visit the former concentration camp at Auschwitz in Poland last term.
Janine’s talk was followed by a question-and-answer session.
Sixth-former Isaac Doel said: “The Holocaust is something many students, including myself, have a fairly basic understanding of but lack any in-depth knowledge, so Janine’s account was incredibly valuable to all the sixth form.
“Her vivid recreation of her harrowing experiences moved everyone as she told her story.”
Comments
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Police officers can be seen at Ten Pin Bowling in Maidenhead tonight following an incident earlier today.
An alleyway between Malvern Road and Gardner Road in Maidenhead has been closed off by police.