Holocaust survivor pays visit to Blue Coat School

A school in Sonning had a visit from a Holocaust survivor on Friday.

Janine Webber was a guest speaker for Reading Blue Coat School’s sixth-form students in a visit organised by the Holocaust Educational Trust.

The trust also organised a visit by a group of the school’s sixth-form history students to visit the former concentration camp at Auschwitz in Poland last term.

Janine’s talk was followed by a question-and-answer session.

Sixth-former Isaac Doel said: “The Holocaust is something many students, including myself, have a fairly basic understanding of but lack any in-depth knowledge, so Janine’s account was incredibly valuable to all the sixth form.

“Her vivid recreation of her harrowing experiences moved everyone as she told her story.”