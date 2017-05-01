Mill at Sonning submits plans for £1m works

The Mill at Sonning Theatre has submitted a planning application to Wokingham Borough Council for a £1m programme of works on the 18th century building, including restoring and exposing original features.

Managing director Sally Hughes said the application would help secure the business against difficult times and ensure it remains a high employer of local people, of which there are about 100 staff.

She added: “It will enable us to modernise everything; there will be new lighting and sound equipment in the theatre.”

The Mill will remain open throughout but some areas may close due to the work.