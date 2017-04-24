Wargrave Wolves FC on the look-out for new players

After another successful season both on and off the pitch, Wargrave Wolves FC are keen to welcome new players for next season.

The Wolves will be holding their end-of-season celebrations at The Recreation Ground in Wargrave at 2pm on Saturday, May 6.

In addition to barbecue, football games for the kids, and awarding of trophies and medals, the Wolves are also really keen to encourage new potential players at all levels.

The club has several teams from the under-sevens right through to the under-14 age groups.

Andrew Meader, club chairman said: “Our under-nines reached the cup semi-final this year and the under-13s won the league.

“We want to encourage kids of all abilities to play in a fun way.”

For more details about the Wolves visit www.wargravewolves.co.uk