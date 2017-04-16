Pupils join Kingsley on special tour of Madejski Stadium

Reading FC mascot, Kingsley, welcomed pupils for a special tour of the Madejski Stadium.

As part of a new weekly reading group pupils at Robert Piggott CE Infant School in Beverly Gardens have had Rob Dickinson and Faye Turner from Reading Football Club coming to the school to read Curse of the Mummy from the series of books Frankie & the Magic Football by Frank Lampard.

As a special treat the reading group was taken on a tour of The Royals' stadium on Tuesday, March 28.

Jay Thornton, seven, said: “We explored the stadium and we read the last chapter of the book in the changing rooms with Kingsley.

“We went outside and sat down on the special chairs and I was on the manager’s chair, these are the expensive seats.

“We would like to say a big thank you to Reading Football Club, especially Rob and Faye.”