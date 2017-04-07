Henley man took his own life at Twyford Station, inquest hears

A 59-year-old man from Henley took his own life at Twyford Station last year after suffering from years of depression, an inquest has heard.

Michael Clark, who lived in Greys Hill, Henley, dropped down onto the train tracks into the path of an oncoming freight train on Tuesday, October 25.

In the months leading up to the tragic event, he began suffering from what coroner Peter Bedford, sitting at Berkshire Coroner’s Court in Reading yesterday (Thursday), described as ‘hugely debilitating’ tinnitus.

The inquest heard Mr Clark travelled from his Henley home to Twyford Station, and stepped down onto the tracks as a freight train arrived at about 3.40pm.

British Transport Police attended the scene, and found a note which said: “I love you more than you will ever know.”

The inquest heard Mr Clark had been attending sessions at Warneford Hospital in Oxfordshire in October, where staff believed he had responded well and was not deemed to be a high suicide risk.

However, Mr Clark arrived home earlier than expected after his usual 3.30pm pick-up did not seem to be available.

The inquest was told nobody was home when Mr Clark was returned by the driver, who noticed that he was scribbling something down, but when asked twice if he was ok, Mr Clark replied ‘yes’.

His wife, Debbie, returned home at 4.30pm, by which time Mr Clark had taken his life.

She noticed a message left on their answer machine from Mr Clark’s care co-ordinator, who said ‘Mike was doing so well’, the inquest heard.

Mr Bedford said staff could not have predicted that by letting him go home early he would go on to take his own life.

A new action plan relating to patient procedures is due to be implemented at Warneford.