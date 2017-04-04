Theresa May presents Building for the Future awards

The Prime Minister was on hand to present awards at a ceremony for parent-led charity Building for the Future on Friday, March 24.

The Giant Awards Ceremony at Sonning Golf Club was the first of its kind and celebrated some of the special work done by people who work with disabled children.

Maidenhead and Twyford MP Theresa May handed out awards in six categories: Teacher of the Year, Teaching Assistant of the Year, Therapist of the Year, Medical Professional of the Year, Activity Provider of the Year and the Building for the Future Special Award

CEO of Building for the Future Jane Holmes said: "It was a complete privilege to celebrate these very special people and welcoming the Prime Minister to present the prizes was an absolute honour.

"Our grateful thanks go to her, to our very generous award sponsors and of course the fabulous winners and runners up.

"As parents of disabled children ourselves, we know all too well what harsh critics we can be and it’s not often that we get the opportunity to say thank you."

Each finalist received a ‘giant’ badge, that from now on will only be presented to very deserving people.