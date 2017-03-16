Wargrave man, 21, took own life after breakdown of relationship, inquest hears

A young man from Wargrave took his own life after becoming distressed by the breakdown of his relationship with the mother of his son, an inquest heard today.

Joseph Ray Boseley, from Highfield Park, was found hanged in his room by his mother, Donna, at around 10.15pm on Sunday, December 11.

The inquest at Reading Town Hall heard how the 21-year-old was upset after the relationship with his partner, Samantha, ended and was concerned about his future with his son.

A witness statement from his mother, Donna, was read to the court by coroner Peter Bedford.

The inquest heard how Mr Boseley had been in good health and had arrived home on Saturday, after going out the night before.

He told his mother the relationship was over but didn't say why.

Neighbour Dennis Claridge, a family friend for about 12 years, described how Mr Boseley had come to see him in the daytime on the Sunday and told him about a car crash he had been in a few days earlier.

He said: "He said he wished he had been driving faster and I told him not to be stupid.

"If he had shown any signs of what he was about to do I would never have let him leave the house."

A statement from South Central Ambulance Service confirmed a crew was called to the address shortly after 10.15pm and CPR was attempted but that there were no signs of life.

A toxicology report found traces of cocaine and alcohol in his system but the latter was below the legal drink-drive limit.

The court heard he had never tried anything before and didn't have a history of self harm.

In his conclusion, Mr Bedford said: "To reach a verdict of suicide I have to be satisfied beyond all reasonable doubt and establish that Joseph acted with intention.

"There is nothing to suggest it was just the alcohol or cocaine.

"I do note that he had ended his relationship, that he would not have suffered and that it would have been quick.

"I can be satisfied he took his own life."