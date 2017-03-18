Hurst pre-school announces $10,000 award from US tech firm

Parents and pre-school organisers in Hurst were thrilled last week after announcing they had been awarded a $10,000 grant from a California-based technology company.

The money, which is worth just over £8,000, was awarded to St Nicholas Pre-school by The Trade Desk after one of its employees, Jonnie Byrne, who lives in the village, applied for it.

Last week, he spoke of his delight at his application's success.

“The changes that can now be made will affect children for years to come," he said.

His son, five-year-old Riley, who now goes to St Nicholas Primary, attended the pre-school.

The cash will be used to improve its facilities and buy new equipment.

The US business, which has also offices in Europe and Asia, had asked its 500 employees to suggest ideas for good causes to donate money to and sent out its cheques this year.

The School Road-based pre-school is one of ten selected.

The money will be used to overhaul the toilets and kitchen, and purchase outdoor classroom equipment, large wooden construction toys, furniture and water play gear.

The pre-school’s chairman, Gaby Gregory, said staff were ‘very grateful’.