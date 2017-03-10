Councillors urge Wargrave residents to complete fire station consultation

Councillors are urging residents to have their say about the future of Wargrave Fire Station before a public consultation closes.

Cllr John Halsall and the mayor of Wokingham Borough, Cllr Bob Pitts, both Conservative councillors for Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe, have written a flyer urging villagers to submit their views to Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue, which is considering closing the station in Victoria Road to save money.

The consultation will end on Monday.

In the leaflet, they urge: “You may need either the fire and rescue service or the responder service.

“They may save your life or your neighbour’s or your child’s. Can you afford to wait for an engine from Maidenhead or Wokingham?”

They also suggest the consultation did not explore every avenue for savings, including allowances paid to councillors who sit on the Royal Berkshire Fire Authority.

Visit www.rbfrs.co.uk to complete the consultation.