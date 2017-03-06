Lollipop lady at Sonning Primary set to be axed by Wokingham Borough Council

School children in Sonning will no longer have a lollipop lady to walk them across the road after Wokingham Borough Council announced it would scrap crossing guards.

Sonning Primary School is set to lose its guard along with seven other schools.

Cllr Malcolm Richards (Con, Norreys), executive member for highways and transport, said the school already has a pedestrian crossing which provides people with a safe place to walk across the road.

He added: “Ensuring children can get to school safely is of fundamental importance to us.

“Local authorities nationally are facing difficult decisions and Wokingham Borough Council is one of the last councils in the country to look at its school crossing patrol service.”