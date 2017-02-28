Tue, 28
Customers asked to have their say on plans to relocate Twyford Post Office

Customers are being asked what they think of plans to relocate the Post Office to a modern-style branch with extended opening hours.

The proposal will relocate Twyford Post Office next door to Best One (currently known as Booze Bargain) in London Road.

It would open as a modern local-style branch with Post Office services provided from two open-plan counters alongside the retail counter.

This will offer an extra 51 hours a week of Post Office service including all-day Sunday and Saturday afternoon.

The move would be part of a major modernisation programme across the Post Office network designed to make it easier for customers to do business, through longer opening hours and modern open plan environments.

The new opening hours would be Monday to Saturday: 9am-11pm, and Sunday: 10am- 11pm.

During the six week public consultation, Post Office Ltd welcomes feedback on any issues customers would like considered before a decision is taken on this proposal.

The consultation will close on March 31, 2017.

Submissions can be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk or the customer helpline on 03457 223344 /Textphone 03457 223355.

